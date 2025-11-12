Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 182 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.47.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $856.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $837.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

