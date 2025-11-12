Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 9,238 Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. HSBC raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

