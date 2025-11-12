894 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 593,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,579,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $6,749,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,172.50. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,440. This trade represents a 37.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $2,923,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5%

MAR stock opened at $291.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.