Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Stake Increased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

