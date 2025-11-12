Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,456,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

