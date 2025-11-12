Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,607 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at about $514,000.

Shares of FXE stock opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $110.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

