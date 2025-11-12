Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 1st

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $107.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $838.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

