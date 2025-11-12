VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH is Wealth Quarterback LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 314.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $351.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $372.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.63.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

