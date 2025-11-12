Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

