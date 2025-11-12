Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,737 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.0%

MTD opened at $1,446.25 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,462.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,326.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,243.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

