Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.7% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,330,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 617,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 709,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 49.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 195,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $338.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $561.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.27 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $6.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

