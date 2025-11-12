Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
