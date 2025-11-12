BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Announces Earnings Results

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 12.44%.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUFU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.97. BitFuFu has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $512.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUFU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BitFuFu by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.