Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 135 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 582,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,302,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 2,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 23,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,063.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $913.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $871.71 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $967.78. The stock has a market cap of $405.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.