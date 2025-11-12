What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Danaher Q1 Earnings?

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:DHR opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.