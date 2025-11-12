The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $374.29 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $372.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.90 and its 200-day moving average is $381.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

