United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 823 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

