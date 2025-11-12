SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.