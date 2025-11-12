SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

