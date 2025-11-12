Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Billion Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,936,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,050.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,289.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,414.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.