Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Baird R W upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

WM stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $224.85. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

