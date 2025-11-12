Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Perion Network had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. Perion Network updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 1,041,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $497.60 million, a P/E ratio of -93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 209.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Perion Network by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Perion Network by 20.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of Perion Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.