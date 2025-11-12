Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,199,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $824.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

