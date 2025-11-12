Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 53,535 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,443,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $224.54. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

