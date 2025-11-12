Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Zacks Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 637,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,577. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $971.66 million, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $14,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.9% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 6,267,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 252.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,347,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,454 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,612,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

