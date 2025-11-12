TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $650.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.
TEGNA Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 85,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.35.
TEGNA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on TEGNA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 81.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,507.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TEGNA by 16.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TEGNA
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Neutron Delay
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.