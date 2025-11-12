eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter.
eToro Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ETOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. 532,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. eToro Group has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60.
Institutional Trading of eToro Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group during the third quarter worth $264,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter worth about $13,318,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in eToro Group during the second quarter worth about $926,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETOR
About eToro Group
Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eToro Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.