Critical Comparison: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and LightPath Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $3.80 billion 1.53 $249.99 million $0.06 82.55 LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 9.52 -$14.87 million ($0.36) -21.67

Profitability

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAC Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AAC Technologies and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies -39.92% -53.40% -18.17%

Volatility and Risk

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AAC Technologies and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 LightPath Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.26%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies



AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments. It provides acoustics products for smartphones, laptops, mid-range tablets, and smart glasses; and manufactures and sells haptic motors that are used in smartphones, smart watches, tablets, intelligent automobiles, game controllers, and virtual reality/augmented reality controllers. The company also offers precision mechanics comprising metal casing products; optical lenses, camera modules, and optical actuators, as well as voice coil motor products; and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and ASIC chips design, packaging, and testing services for consumer electronics, automotive, smart wearables, robotics, IoT, and other sectors. In addition, it provides research and development services; manufactures and sells tooling and precision components, electronic components, and related accessories; and provides electroplating services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About LightPath Technologies



LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

