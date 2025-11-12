Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

NYSE:DECK traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.50. 1,242,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,679. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

