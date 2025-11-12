Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 9,020 Aptiv PLC $APTV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 4,035.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

