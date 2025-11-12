Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.57. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

