Profund Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $262,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.04 and a 52-week high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.