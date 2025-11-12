Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Workday Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average of $238.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

