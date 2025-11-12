SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,017 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,695,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,902,000 after acquiring an additional 569,720 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 248.7% in the second quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 434,896 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 538,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ULST stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

