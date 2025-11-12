ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,413,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,759,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $167.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.