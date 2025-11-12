Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:FFH FY2025 Earnings

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $273.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $324.70. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $311.44 EPS.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,764.29.

FFH opened at C$2,203.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2,367.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,361.21. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$1,836.92 and a 1-year high of C$2,522.33.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

