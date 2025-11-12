FY2025 EPS Estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Raised by Analyst

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.86% and a negative return on equity of 343.67%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XFOR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.50 price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Adam R. Craig bought 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $249,997.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 376,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,652.30. This represents a 29.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 2,035,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 633,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

