Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.88 and traded as high as GBX 64.97. Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 62.06, with a volume of 6,694 shares trading hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £6.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

