What is Lifesci Capital’s Estimate for TNYA FY2025 Earnings?

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

