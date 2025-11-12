FY2025 EPS Estimate for Townsquare Media Raised by Analyst

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%. Townsquare Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $69,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 208,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,636.56. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 79.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

