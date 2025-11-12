James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 348.24 and traded as high as GBX 400. James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 380, with a volume of 128,130 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 400 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 452.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 372.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.64.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.80 EPS for the quarter. James Fisher and Sons had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Fisher and Sons plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

