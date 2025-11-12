Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Spin Master FY2025 Earnings

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOYFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Johnson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.63.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$18.51 and a 1-year high of C$35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.67.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.22%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

