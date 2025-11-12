Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 966.48 and traded as high as GBX 997. Savills shares last traded at GBX 991.05, with a volume of 168,589 shares trading hands.

Savills Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 970.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 966.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savills had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current year.

About Savills

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

