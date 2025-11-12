Q2 EPS Estimate for Nexstar Media Group Reduced by Analyst

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $192.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,660. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average is $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.