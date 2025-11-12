Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) vs. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Head to Head Analysis

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -7.61% N/A -9.29% AMN Healthcare Services -10.75% 11.09% 3.34%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Selectis Health and AMN Healthcare Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $39.49 million 0.16 -$2.42 million ($1.03) -1.97 AMN Healthcare Services $2.72 billion 0.24 -$146.98 million ($7.19) -2.34

Selectis Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMN Healthcare Services. AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AMN Healthcare Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Selectis Health pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMN Healthcare Services pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMN Healthcare Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Selectis Health and AMN Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services 3 2 4 0 2.11

AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Selectis Health on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

