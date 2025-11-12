BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,461. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.