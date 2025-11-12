BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,461. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
