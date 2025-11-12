AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4%

T stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

