NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

A number of other analysts have also commented on NRDS. Barclays boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NerdWallet stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 39,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.45. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $45,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at $731,895.20. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,994,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after buying an additional 48,205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NerdWallet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 996,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 899,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

