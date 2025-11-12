iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $686.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.36. The firm has a market cap of $720.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.