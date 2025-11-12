Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 28th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Shares of GOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

