Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 28th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.07.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
