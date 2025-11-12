Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Increased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $654.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $668.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

